J.J. McCarthy says he’s “110%” heading into Vikings’ first offseason workouts

J.J. McCarthy says his surgically-repaired knee is fully ready to begin offseason workouts as he prepares to take over as the team’s starting quarterback.

“I feel 110-percent,” McCarthy said at Tuesday’s media availability at the TCO Center in Eagan. “I feel better than when I got hurt eight months ago.”

McCarthy said his rehab helped him bulk up to 215 pounds, after dropping down to 180 pounds as he waited out his injured knee being healthy enough to resume activity.

Asked about his ascension to first-string, McCarthy said “I know I’m ready to start,” adding, “It was a gift and a blessing” to be able to spend time on the sidelines last season observing games while he was injured.

“The energy (McCarthy) brings to the building is infectious,” Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill said in his comments on Tuesday.