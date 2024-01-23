Is Joe Mauer a first ballot Hall of Famer? Answer coming Tuesday

This is Joe Mauer’s first year on the ballot, and many Twins fans will be closely watching to see if the hometown hero will be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Will another Minnesota Twins legend get his call to the hall on Tuesday?

The results of the 2024 Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame election will be officially announced at 5 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Just 270 players are in the Hall, 1.3% of the approximately 20,500 who have appeared in the major leagues, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. There are another 40 executives/pioneers, 23 managers and 10 umpires enshrined, raising the membership total to 343.

According to the public ballot tracker by Ryan Thibodaux, Mauer has garnered support on 82.9% of publicly released ballots, which make up just over half of the total ballots. The threshold for election to the hall is 75%.

Mauer, the St. Paul native who played 15 years for the Twins from 2004-18 and joined the Twins Hall of Fame last summer, sat down with KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit last week to talk about his career and what his plans are for Tuesday night. One of Mauer’s former teammates, Glen Perkins, also shared his view of Mauer and his Hall of Fame chances, as did one of his former managers and the general manager who drafted him.

Despite injuries forcing a move to first base for the final years of his career, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft hit .306/.388/.439 with an .827 OPS and 124 OPS+ during his career, earning All-Star honors six times, league MVP honors in 2009 and five Silver Slugger awards, three Gold Glove awards and three batting titles, a historic feat for a catcher. He ranks first on the Twins’ all-time list in doubles (428) and times on base (3,087); second in games (1,858), hits (2,123), walks (939) and at-bats (6,930); third in runs scored (1,018) and total bases (3,040); fifth in RBI (923); and 12th in home runs (143).

The 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for July 21.

Other names on the Hall of Fame ballot that Minnesotans may be watching are Torii Hunter, who is in danger of falling off the ballot, which happens to players that garner less than 5% of the vote, and Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez.