Hynes is “hopeful” Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek return tonight for Wild

In the midst of a tight playoff race, the Minnesota Wild could receive a significant boost Wednesday night with the return of star forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. Both players have been sidelined due to injuries, but their potential return to the lineup could help the Wild in their quest to secure a postseason spot.

“We’re hopeful that they are going to play,” Wild head coach John Hynes said Wednesday morning following the team’s skate. “If both of them come back, obviously it changes the dynamic of your lines and you have to move some things around.”

Kaprizov, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury since late December, and Eriksson Ek, out since late February with a lower-body injury of his own, are both critical pieces of the Wild’s roster. Their absence has left Minnesota without two of their most reliable players, but their return could provide a much-needed offensive spark.

The Wild currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they are two points behind St. Louis with only four games left in the regular season. Every point counts as the Wild look to maintain their position in the postseason race.

Minnesota will host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, hoping the return of their key players will be the difference in the tight playoff battle.