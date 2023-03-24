St. Cloud State reaches NCAA regional final with 4-0 win over Minnesota State

Behind four different goal-scorers, the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team defeated Minnesota State 4-0 in the Fargo Regional semifinal Friday.

Veeti Miettinen, Jack Peart, Zach Okabe, and Grant Cruikshank all scored for the Huskies. Jaxon Castor was phenomenal in the net stopping all 34 shots he faced for his second straight shutout.

St. Cloud State will face the winner of Minnesota/Canisius in the Fargo Regional Final Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida.