Hornets blister Timberwolves from long range, 133-115

The Hornets improved to 7-2 at home.

Charlotte took a 68-58 lead into halftime behind 15 points from Oubre and nine assists from Ball, including a full-court baseball pass to Bridges as he falling out of bounds.

Charlotte broke open the game late in the third quarter behind the left-hand shooting Oubre, who made four 3-pointers in the final 3:58 of the quarter to push the lead to 19. Minnesota could never make a run in the fourth quarter and coach Chris Finch yanked his starters with about six minutes to play with his team down 20.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Patrick Beverly (left adductor strain) did not play. ... Shot just 31.4% from 3-point range.

Hornets: C Mason Plumlee (calf) did not play. ... First-round draft pick Kai Jones scored his first NBA points on a late dunk. ... P.J. Washington had 17 points in his second game back from an injury.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Hornets: Open four-game trip at Houston on Saturday night.