Hopkins star basketball guard Jayden Moore joins younger brother on football team

Hopkins junior Jayden Moore now has scholarship offers in basketball and football from the Gophers. After a three-year break, Moore is back to playing football and is one of the top wide receivers in the state.

He has a lot to do with the Royals ending a 29-game losing streak in September. They currently are 3-4 heading into Wednesday’s regular season finale vs. Edina.

A big reason why Moore decided to return to the gridiron is his younger brother Tre Moore, a 9th grader. Tre has earned varsity snaps at quarterback.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Jayden and Tre at a recent practice.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on Jayden Moore’s football journey***

Oftentimes, a surefire high-major D-1 basketball recruit stops playing football. The injury risk is just too great, plus it can be tough to juggle multiple sports. A most recent example is Wisconsin freshman guard Daniel Freitag. He stopped playing football after his junior year at Jefferson.

But Jayden couldn’t pass on the opportunity to team with his younger brother.

Jayden told us his dream football offer is Ohio State. However, his No. 1 focus, at least right now, remains on basketball.

A lightning fast 6-foot point guard, Jayden has offers from the Gophers, Iowa, West Virginia, and other high-major programs.