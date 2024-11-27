Hill-Murray boys hockey wins season opener over rival Mahtomedi

The Hill-Murray Pioneers dominated the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 9-1 Tuesday night at St. Croix Recreation Center in Stillwater. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

Two Minnesota hockey powerhouses faced off in an early season battle of the giants of Class 1A and 2A.

The Pioneers once again look like one of the best 2A teams in the state.

Mahtomedi has hit an early wall as they fall to 0-2 after making the Class 1A state semifinals last season.