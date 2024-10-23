Highland Park football tops Como Park in Class 5A Section 4 Quarterfinals

After a back-and-forth first half, Highland Park’s defense held tough down the stretch to move past Como Park 47-28 Tuesday night.

KSTP Sports was in attendance.

Highland Park advances to the 5A Section 4 semifinals where they will face Tartan on Saturday.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Tuesday was the start of the high school football playoffs. Class 6A first round games are on Friday.