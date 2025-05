The Class 3A No. 2 Delano Tigers (8-0) remained unbeaten Wednesday with a 9-0 win against No. 9 Orono (6-3). KSTP Sports was there.

Delano senior pitcher Kaitlyn Pink gave up no hits and struck out 11 batters through 5 innings. She also contributed with a three-run triple.

