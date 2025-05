The Class 4A #3-ranked Stillwater Ponies beat the Irondale Knights 10-0 this afternoon at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies won their sixth straight and move to 17-3 on the season. Sienna Nelson was on the mound for Stillwater and struck out six batters in three innings.