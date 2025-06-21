High School Clay Target: Park Rapids wins team title; close competitions for boys, girls titles

Friends, teammates and families lined the sidewalk at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Friday for the Clay Target state championship. KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the box above to watch video from the 2025 Clay Target State Championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club on June 20th***

Park Rapids High School won the team championship, shooting a team total of 486. Spring Grove was close behind in second place at 483.

At the individual level, there was a three-way tie for the boys title. LeSueur-Henderson’s Marcus Berger, Lakeville South’s Mitchell Kelvie and Fairmont’s Ethan Madsen all scored a perfect 100, tying for first place.

The girls title was close as Foley’s Delayna Rife scored a 98 with a reverse run of 51 to claim the individual title.

To view the full Clay Target State Championship results, click here.