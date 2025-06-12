High School Boys Volleyball: Rogers and Eden Prairie punch tickets to state championship
Rogers and Eden Prairie advanced to the inaugural boys volleyball state championship game on Wednesday night after winning in the semifinals. KSTP Sports was there.
***Click the video box above to watch highlights from the 2025 Boys Volleyball State Semifinals on June 11***
In the first semifinal, Rogers, the tournament’s 3-seed, took on 2-seed Eastview. Eastview won a tight opening set, but Rogers rallied in the next three, winning the match 3-1. Rogers won its three sets 25-22, 25-23 and 25-19.
Similarly for top-seeded Eden Prairie, it dropped the first set to 4-seed Spring Lake Park but strung together three-straight set wins to claim the match. Eden Prairie won its three sets 25-13, 25-16 and 25-15.
The state championship match between Eden Prairie and Rogers is Thursday at 4 p.m. at the University of St. Thomas.
To view the full boys volleyball state tournament bracket, click here.