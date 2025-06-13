High School Boys Volleyball: Eden Prairie reverse sweeps Rogers to win inaugural state title

The Eden Prairie Eagles boys volleyball team defeated the Rogers Royals 3-2 on Thursday night after going down two sets in the state championship match. KSTP Sports was there at the University of St. Thomas to see the Eagles become the first ever sanctioned boys volleyball state champs.

***Click the video box above to watch a summary of the 2025 Boys Volleyball State Championship match between Eden Prairie and Rogers***

This was the first season of boys volleyball sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. Previously, schools like Rogers and Eden Prairie competed as clubs.

The top-seeded Eagles came into the championship with two losses all season, while 3-seed Rogers was riding a 27-game win streak.

The Royals won the first set 25-21. After the Eagles climbed out to a 9-1 lead in the second set, Rogers stormed back and won the set 25-19.

An upset looked likely as Rogers sat one point shy of 25 in the third set. However, the Eagles survived, winning the set 27-25. Eden Prairie forced a fifth set after winning 25-20 in the fourth.

The Eagles jumped out with a lead in the fifth set. Khatvik Kommalapati delivered the game-winning blow as his team claimed the set 15-9, becoming the first MSHSL state champions.

To view the full boys volleyball state tournament bracket, click here.