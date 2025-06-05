High School Boys Tennis: Wayzata beats Edina to win 3rd straight AA state title
Wayzata defeated Edina at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus on Wednesday night for the Class AA boys state championship. KSTP Sports was there.
***Click the video box above to watch highlights from the 2025 Boys Tennis Team State Championship match***
Wayzata won 6-1, highlighted by wins in its top singles and doubles matches.
Aaron Beduhn, Wayzata’s No. 1 singles player, won his sets 6-0 and 6-4. Wayzata’s top double of Rishi Ranjith and Jacob Salisbury lost the first set 4-6, but won the next two 6-1 and 10-5.
Beduhn will play for the University of Denver next year.
Wayzata’s win marked its third straight state title.
