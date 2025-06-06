High School Boys Tennis AA State Championship: Swenson wins singles; Perrill and Martini win doubles

Soren Swenson of Mounds View won the singles bracket, while Orono’s Anthony Perrill and Quinn Martini claimed the doubles title at the Boys Individual Class AA Tennis State Championship. The matches were held Friday morning at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus and KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights from the 2025 Boys Individual Class AA Tennis State Championship***

The doubles match ended first. Perrill and Martini took down Wayzata’s Jacob Salisbury and Rishi Ranjith, winning their sets 6-2 and 7-6 (1).

A little later in the singles match, Swenson won his sets 6-2 and 6-4 over Wayzata’s Aaron Beduhn.

To view the boys individual state tennis tournament bracket, click here.