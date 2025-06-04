High School Boys Lacrosse: Lakeville North wins section final over Farmington in overtime

The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth section championship game to advance to the state tournament once again. KSTP Sports was there.

The Panthers and Tigers went head-to-head for the third straight year in the Section 1A championship game with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The Panthers claimed the previous two section championship games.

Lakeville North struck first, scoring the lone goal of the first quarter. What started as a slow game quickly transformed into an intense match as the two teams combined for seven goals in the second quarter.

After exchanging leads in the second quarter, the Panthers took a 7-4 lead over the Tigers in the third quarter. But Farmington did not give up, closing the gap to 7-6 entering the fourth quarter.

The Panthers’ defense held the Tigers scoreless for most of the fourth quarter, but a late goal by Drake Anderson tied the game. Just as Farmington finally knotted things up, Lakeville North came storming back after the ensuing faceoff and reclaimed the lead eight seconds later.

On its last breath, the Tigers tied the game with 23 seconds remaining and forced overtime.

Both teams traded off possessions in overtime, as fans watched with anticipation. In the final minute of overtime, Lakeville North put an end to Farmington’s comeback bid as Blake Piscitiello scored to send his team to the state tournament for the third straight year.

The state tournament begins on Tuesday. Lakeville North awaits its quarterfinal matchup as seeding takes place on Saturday.

