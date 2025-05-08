High school baseball: No. 1 Mounds View rallies past No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall in thrilling finish

In a battle between the top two Class 4A baseball teams in Minnesota, No. 1 Mounds View staged a dramatic seventh-inning comeback to defeat No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall, 4-3, on Wednesday afternoon.

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Mounds View rallied to tie the game before Jacob Jude scored the winning run on a throwing error to the plate, sealing a walk-off victory.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Cretin-Derham Hall appeared in control after JH Kohorst delivered a two-run double in the top of the seventh to extend the Raiders’ lead to three. But the Mustangs responded with a furious rally, taking advantage of key hits and defensive miscues.

With the win, Mounds View is 10-3 on the season and solidifies its top ranking in Class 4A, while Cretin-Derham Hall drops to 11-2 overall.