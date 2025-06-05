High school baseball: Minnetonka advances to state with walk-off win over Chanhassen

The Minnetonka baseball team knew by lunchtime on Thursday that they were going to the state tournament. The Skippers beat Chanhassen, 1-0, Thursday morning, clinching a 4A—Section 2 championship.

Senior pitcher Jack Butterworth’s seven inning, complete game shutout with eight strikeouts led the Skippers on the mound. He is committed to playing at Arizona State.

Then Gus Berger's walk-off RBI in the 7th pushed the Skippers past Chanhassen, 1-0, for a section championship. @TonkaBaseball_1 | @TonkaSkippers |@KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/3AC2Gzg92g — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) June 5, 2025

The scoreless game rolled into the bottom of the seventh inning, when Minnetonka loaded the bases. Senior Gus Berger drove in the game-winning run with a single to right field.

With the win, Minnetonka advances to the state tournament for the third straight season and sixth time under head coach Paul Twenge.

