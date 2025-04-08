High School Baseball: Eagan tops Prior Lake in chilly home opener

On an afternoon with many high school baseball games around the Twin Cities postponed due to cold temperatures, the Eagan Wildcats beat the Prior Lake Lakers 9-3 at Eagan high school.

KSTP Sports photographer Joe Lesar braved the elements and watched the Wildcats dominate.

The Lakers jumped to an early lead, but an error-filled bottom of the second led to four Eagan runs. The Wildcats didn’t look back from there.