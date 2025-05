The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders took down the Forest Lake Rangers 8-2 Friday at CDH Shrode Field in St. Paul. KSTP Sports was there.

The Raiders, currently ranked second in Class 4A, move to 10-1 on the season. They play next on Monday against Irondale.

The Rangers are now 5-6 on the season. Their next game is Monday against Woodbury.