High School Baseball: After dropping first game, Concordia Academy wins section title over Minnehaha Academy

After being shut out in Game 1 of the Section 4AA Championship, Concordia Academy beat Minnehaha Academy 10-3 in Game 2 to advance to the state tournament.

KSTP Sports was at the first game, which was hosted by Bethel University.

Facing elimination in Game 1, Minnehaha Academy blanked the Beacons 6-0 behind pitcher Cam Erickson’s stellar performance.

Concordia Academy will begin Class 2A state quarterfinal play on Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.