Henriquez recalled by Twins, Paddack placed on injured list

The Minnesota Twins are making some changes on their roster after placing pitcher Chris Paddack on the team’s 15-day injured list.

Paddack, who has gone 5-3, totaling 18 walks and 70 strikeouts so far this season for the Twins, has fatigue in his right arm.

With his move, the team has called up Ronny Henriquez from the Saints. The 24-year-old has gone 1-2 with 10 walks, 37 strikeouts in 22 appearances and one start for the team so far this season.

He previously played with the team from April 22-25.