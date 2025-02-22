Healthy feet for Twins shortstop Carlos Correa at spring training

After missing games the past two seasons due to plantar fasciitis, Carlos Correa is determined to make this spring count for the Minnesota Twins, the biggest plus is he’s healthy.

Already, the shortstop is showing signs of the form that made him an All-Star last season before the foot injury sidelined him. His focus now is to stay healthy and help the Twins build on their success.

Correa, 30, says he’s learned how to manage his body, particularly his feet, after dealing with the lingering injury.

“It’s part of life, man. You got to learn how to deal with it,” Correa said. “You have to understand your body a lot better, your feet a lot better and do something about it.”

While the Twins were relatively quiet during the offseason, Correa remains undeterred. Despite the lack of high-profile acquisitions, he believes in the potential of the current roster.

“To me, it doesn’t matter what the front office is doing or not doing. My focus is to go out there and help my teammates get better every day,” Correa said. “This is a great team with a lot of talent. You saw in the first half what we could do. It’s a lot about staying on the field and keeping your stars healthy. If we stay on the field, we will be in a great spot come the end of the year.”

Correa, who helped the Houston Astros win a World Series, is motivated to bring that same championship mentality to Minnesota. He is determined to add another ring to his collection and lead the Twins to their first title since 1991.