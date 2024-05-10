Hall of Famer George Karl breaks down what Nuggets are facing in Game 3 vs. Timberwolves

Hall of Famer and former Nuggets coach and TNT analyst George Karl spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Friday morning. Karl still follows the Nuggets closely and analyzed why the Wolves are in control of the series, 2-0.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Karl***

Game 3 Wolves-Nuggets is at Target Center Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

From his Hall of Fame bio:

Karl had NBA head coaching jobs in Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Sacramento, Golden State, and Cleveland, Karl found a way to win. The 2013 NBA Coach of the Year and three-time CBA Coach of the Year won 1,175 games in the NBA, including a six-year span in Seattle where his Supersonics won at least 55 regular season games each season. The 1995-96 Sonics won 64 games, finished first in the Pacific Division, and made the NBA Finals. Karl led five different teams to the NBA postseason on 22 occasions.

Karl was also a good player at North Carolina playing for Hall of Famer Dean Smith.