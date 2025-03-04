Hall of Famer-elect Jared Allen returns to hold court about HOF, NFL career, memories of time w/ Vikings

Jared Allen has always had an engaging, larger-than-life personality. Soon, he’ll officially become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those two parts of Allen’s persona combined Tuesday morning as he held a news conference at the Vikings facility in Eagan.

In a chat that was part walk down memory lane and part stand-up comedy routine, Allen shared stories of his 12-year NFL career that included six seasons as a Viking.

Click the video box on this page to watch Jared Allen’s entire conversation with Vikings media about his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

He praised his teammates, honored the legacy and history he felt being part of the Vikings organization and explained what drove him to become the kind of player that ends up being enshrined in Canton as a Hall of Famer.

As has always been custom with Allen, he didn’t pull any punches. he delivered a few punchlines aimed at some of his former teammates – and himself – while also taking a couple shots at other NFL franchises.

Players were notified of their enshrinement last month. The Hall posted a video of Allen’s notification, delivered by former teammate Steve Hutchinson.

The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be enshrined on Saturday, August 2nd. The class includes Allen, Antonio Gates, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe.