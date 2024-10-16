H.S. Volleyball: No. 2 Champlin Park tops No. 6 Rogers to win conference title
The No. 2 Champlin Park volleyball team beat No. 6 Rogers in four sets to capture the Northwest Suburban Conference title.
KSTP Sports’ Andrew Cornelius was there.
***Click the video box above to watch our highlights of Champlin Park vs. Rogers***
Champlin Park is led by future Gopher Carly Gilk.
The Rebels are now 25-3, while Rogers is 26-3. Both teams are worth watching closely in Class 4A with the playoffs about to ramp up.