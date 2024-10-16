H.S. Volleyball: No. 2 Champlin Park tops No. 6 Rogers to win conference title

The No. 2 Champlin Park volleyball team beat No. 6 Rogers in four sets to capture the Northwest Suburban Conference title.

KSTP Sports’ Andrew Cornelius was there.

Champlin Park is led by future Gopher Carly Gilk.

The Rebels are now 25-3, while Rogers is 26-3. Both teams are worth watching closely in Class 4A with the playoffs about to ramp up.