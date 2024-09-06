H.S. Football: Stillwater tops Woodbury in Suburban East Conference clash

Ponies running back Emilio Rosario-Matias found the end zone three times as Stillwater beat Woodbury 34-15 Thursday night.

Stillwater built a 27-3 lead through three quarters but Woodbury got back into the game when Adrian Heath returned an interception 53-yards for a touchdown. Rosario-Matias put the game away with a 16-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

