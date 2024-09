Minnetonka rallied from a 28-7 deficit in the third quarter to beat Edina 35-28 Thursday night.

Chase Conrad and Caleb Francois each scored two touchdowns in the second half during the Skippers’ comeback.

Minnetonka (3-0) visits Prior Lake (1-2) on Friday, September 20. Edina (2-1) is on the road against Wayzata (1-2) on Sept. 20.

