Minnetonka junior running back Caleb Francois scored three touchdowns as the Skippers beat Wayzata 28-14 Friday night.

Francois scored on runs of 13, 38, and six yards. He also found the end zone three times in their season-opening win.

Minnetonka (2-0) is at home against rival Edina (2-0) on Thursday night.

