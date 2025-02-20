Grocholski and Hart lead Gophers women over Purdue 74-61

Grace Grocholski totaled 27 points and Sophie Hart added 22 as the Minnesota women’s basketball team (20-8, 8-8 B1G) knocked off the Purdue Boilermakers (9-17, 2-13) 74-61 on the road Wednesday night.



The Gophers had three players score in double figures, led by Grocholski, who had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. Hart tacked on 22 points and Amaya Battle chipped in as well with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Minnesota out-rebounded Purdue 30-27 in Wednesday’s game, paced by 10 boards from Mallory Heyer.

Minnesota forced 18 Purdue turnovers while committing 15 themselves in Wednesday’s game. The Gophers turned those takeaways into 16 points on the offensive end of the floor. Battle’s three steals led the way for Minnesota.

Courtesy: Gopher Sports Information