Greenway sisters carving own path as multi-sport stars

The Greenway guild continues to dominate the Minnesota sports scene.

NFL linebacker, Chad Greenway, spent all 11 seasons of his career playing for the Vikings.

Chad’s daughters, Maddyn and Beckett, have started to carve their own paths. The two sisters have won state championships in basketball and soccer.

Maddyn is committed to play college basketball at Kentucky while Beckett is only in 8th grade and already making her mark at the varsity level.