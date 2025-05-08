Gosling scores twice to help the Sceptres beat the Frost 3-2 in PWHL playoff opener

TORONTO (AP) — Julia Gosling scored twice in a 1:55 span in the second period and the Toronto Sceptres beat the defending champion Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the PWHL semifinal series.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Friday night in Toronto.

Gosling made it 2-0 at 7:47 and struck again at 9:42 on a power play. Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring midway through the first, and Kristen Campbell stopped 24 shots.

Britta Curl-Salemme scored for Minnesota on a power play with 6:04 left in the second, and Katy Knoll made it a one-goal game at 2:33 of the third. Nicole Hensley made 34 saves for the Frost.

Minnesota won its final two regular-season games to take the fourth and final playoff position.

Toronto Sceptres' Jesse Compher goes to the ice as Minnesota Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley makes a save during the second period of a PWHL hockey playoff game in Toronto on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young

