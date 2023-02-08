Gophers women’s hockey ready for big weekend after rare home loss Saturday

Gophers women’s hockey head coach Brad Frost, along with players Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy spoke with KSTP Sports Wednesday afternoon following practice.

The trio talked about last weekend’s home split vs. No. 1 Ohio State, taking on rival Wisconsin this weekend at Ridder Arena, and their plans for Saturday’s Senior Day — Zumwinkle will be among the players honored.

***Click the video box above above to watch those interviews***

Zumwinkle earned the sixth WCHA monthly honor of her career (winner for January) after a dominant start to the second half. Through the first eight games of 2023, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points with eight goals and eight assists.

The Gophers host Wisconsin Friday night and Saturday afternoon.