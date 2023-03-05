Gophers women’s hockey team earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

After winning the Big Ten Tournament championship, the Gophers women’s hockey team received the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gophers will host one of the regionals and have a bye in the first round of the tournament. Minnesota Duluth plays Clarkson Thursday night at Ridder Arena with the winner moving on to face the Gophers on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Minneapolis.

The Gophers are chasing their eighth national championship. The Women’s Froze Four is in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday, March 17, and Sunday, March 19 at AMSOIL Arena.