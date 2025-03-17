Gophers women’s basketball team earns No. 2 seed in WBIT
On Sunday, the Gophers women’s basketball team was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament.
Due to facility scheduling conflicts at Williams Arena, the Golden Gophers will travel to Toledo, Ohio, and face the Toledo Rockets on Thursday, March 20.
The appearance will be Minnesota’s 18th postseason appearance. Last season, the Gophers made its seventh WNIT appearance, advancing to the championship for the first time in program history.