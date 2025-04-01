Gophers women’s basketball team beats Florida 66-52 to reach the WBIT Championship

The Minnesota women’s basketball team (24-11, 8-10 B1G) defeated the Florida Gators (19-18, 5-11 SEC) 66-52 on Monday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse. With the win, the Golden Gophers will compete in the WBIT (Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament) Championship against Belmont on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CT.

The Gophers had four players score in double figures, led by Grace Grocholski, who had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tori McKinney tacked on 14 points, six assists and three steals and Mallory Heyer helped out with her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and a season high 15 rebounds.

The Minnesota offense was very productive from beyond the arc, knocking down eight threes on 23 attempts. Grocholski was the most prolific shooter for the Maroon & Gold, draining four treys in the contest.