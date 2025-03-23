Gophers women’s basketball team advances in WBIT; Minnesota hosts Gonzaga on Thursday

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team (22-11, 8-10 B1G) defeated the Missouri State Bears (27-8, 16-4 MVC) on Sunday afternoon on the road to advance to the quarterfinal round of the WBIT. The Golden Gophers will face Gonzaga on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT at The Barn.

The Golden had three players score in double figures, led by Grace Grocholski, who had 18 points and eight rebounds. Stewart added 18 points off of the bench and Amaya Battle chipped in as well with 15 points and five assists.

Led by Mallory Heyer’s five offensive rebounds, Minnesota did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 13 boards that resulted in 13 second chance points.

