Gophers women’s basketball opens season with a dominating win over Central Connecticut State

A lot of change and turnover on Minnesota’s roster heading into year two under Dawn Plitzuweit, but the Gophers newcomers led the way in an 89-48 win.

Nebraska transfer Annika Stewart led the Gophers in scoring with 18 points in her debut in maroon and gold. Stewart played high school basketball with Mara Braun at Wayzata.

Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson scored 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Woodson played with Amaya Battle at Hopkins High School where the pair won two state championships.

Braun showcased her scoring ability with 17 points and her ability to facilitate with 5 assists. Grace Grocholski added 8 points and 5 assists.

Freshman Tori McKinney scored 6 points in her first collegiate game and 4 rebounds in 19 minutes. McKenna Johnson the other half of the freshman duo scored 6 points as well.

The Gophers will host Vermont on Friday at Williams Arena.