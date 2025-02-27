Gophers women fall to Washington hurting NCAA Tournament chances

The Minnesota women’s basketball team (20-9, 8-9 B1G) went into the half tied 33-33 with Washington (17-2, 8-9 B1G), but could not pull away in the second half and fell 72-62 to the Huskies at home Wednesday. The Gophers blew a 12-point first half lead.

The Gophers had three players score in double figures, led by Grace Grocholski, who had 13 points and two steals. Annika Stewart added 13 points from the bench and Mallory Heyer helped out with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Now under .500 in the Big Ten with a game Saturday on the road at top-25 Michigan State, the Gophers will probably have to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

Gopher Sports Information contributed to this story