Gophers will see No. 1 Wisconsin Friday night in Frozen Four at Ridder Arena

The fourth-seeded University of Minnesota women’s hockey team (29-11-1, 19-8-1 WCHA) will face the top-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (36-1-2, 25-1-2 WCHA) in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals at Ridder Arena on Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT.



The winner will advance to the national championship against either Ohio State or Cornell on Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m. CT.

The Gophers are winless against Wisconsin this season in five tries.

Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson and the Badgers have enjoyed a historic season, notching 36 wins and only one regulation loss. Wisconsin took home both the regular season and postseason WCHA conference titles, and all three Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalists skate for the Badgers (Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Casey O’Brien). In the NCAA Regional Final, Wisconsin took down Clarkson 4-1 at LaBahn Arena.

Minnesota redshirt-senior and captain Abbey Murphy leads the nation with 33 goals this season, and ranks fourth in points with 65, a career-high for the Evergreen Park, Ill. native. Murphy has notched at least one point in 31 out of the Gophers’ 41 games, including 21 multi-point games. Murphy also leads the team with seven game-winning goals and six power play goals.

(Gophers Athletics contributed information to this story.)








