Gophers volleyball signs 2 to 2023 class

The University of Minnesota volleyball team added two signees to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The Gophers announced that middle blocker Calissa Minatee and outside/opposite hitter Sydney Schnichels officially signed on with the program.

“We are extremely excited about this incoming class,” head coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “They are great students, great volleyball players and they’ll be great Gophers.”

Minatee, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Kansas City, Mo., is a two-time all-conference and all-district player who was also an Under Armour All-American. PrepVolleyball.com ranks her as the No. 56 player in the 2023 class.

Schnichels, a 6-foot-4 outside/opposite hitter from Willmar, is a two-time All-State selection, three-time all-conference pick and three-time all-area choice. She also was the 2022 Minnesota Ms. Baden Award winner and holds the all-time career kills record for Willmar High School. She’s ranked as the No. 20 player in the 2023 class by PrepVolleyball.com.

They’re both set to enroll in January and compete in spring practice, the program says.