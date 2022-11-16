Gophers volleyball gearing up for postseason with four road matches

Gophers volleyball head coach Hugh McCutcheon and freshman outside Taylor Landfair spoke with KSTP about the team’s four game win streak, facing Penn State on Friday then Rutgers on Sunday, as well as ending the season facing Ohio State next Friday and then Nebraska on Nov. 26th.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with McCutcheon and Landfair***

Minnesota will travel to Penn State (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) on Friday night and Rutgers (8-20, 2-14 Big Ten) on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 9 Gophers are 12-4 in Big Ten matches, 17-7 overall. In other words, well positioned to earn a nice seed for the NCAA Tournament.