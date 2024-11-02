Gophers top Penn State in Big Ten men’s hockey opener

Jimmy Snuggerud and Jimmy Clark combined to score all three goals as the fourth-ranked Minnesota men’s hockey team won its Big Ten Conference opener, 3-1, versus No. 18 Penn State Friday night inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Golden Gophers (6-1-0 overall, 1-0-0 B1G) erased a first-period deficit, scoring the final three goals of the night, to take down the Nittany Lions (4-2-0 overall, 0-1-0 B1G). It was the fifth-straight victory for the Maroon and Gold overall and fifth-consecutive over Penn State.

The visitors had an early jump over Minnesota, forcing netminder Nathan Airey to make a point-blank save from the slot two minutes into the action. The sophomore’s save helped the Gophers gain control of the puck and led to an early power play, but as they have done all season, the Nittany Lions killed off the man advantage without conceding. At the 8:01 mark of the opening period, Minnesota went down a man and promptly erased the opportunity. Seconds after wiping out another opposing power play, Penn State found the opening tally with 38 seconds remaining in the period to take a 1-0 lead into intermission. It was the first time all season where Minnesota failed to score in the first period of a contest.

The margin was short lived as Snuggerud pounced on a loose puck 96 seconds into the second period and whipped home a shot to pull the Gophers even, 1-1. Less than three minutes later, the home team moved to an extended man advantage as the Nittany Lions were called for a five-minute major. In the closing seconds of the power play, Minnesota skated 5-on-3 as another minor penalty was called. The Gophers were unable to capitalize on their chances and it remained a 1-1 score until yet another man advantage late in the stanza. This time it was Snuggerud finding the back of the net again with 1:38 to play in the frame as the junior camped in the slot and tipped home a Sam Rinzel shot from the point. Minnesota carried the one-goal cushion back to the locker room after 40 minutes of action.

After killing off an early third-period power play, Oliver Moore nearly extended the Gophers’ lead when his shot from the left circle rang off the post. It was a battle for every inch of the ice through the middle portion of the final frame. Mason Nevers came inches away from burying a 3-on-1 rush but his one-timer along the goal line was knocked away by the opposing goaltender.

The Maroon and Gold continued to play smart hockey and got pucks behind PSU down the stretch. The visitors pulled their goalie for an extra attacker in the closing minutes and Clark sealed the victory, scoring into an empty net with 50 seconds remaining. Airey shut down the Nittany Lions for the final two periods and finished with 21 saves to win his fourth-straight contest to begin the campaign.

Courtesy: Gopher Sports Information