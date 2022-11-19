Gophers top Michigan 6-3 to secure sweep

Jaxon Nelson and Matthew Knies combined for six points and No. 2 Minnesota men’s hockey took down No. 3 Michigan, 6-3, Friday evening from Yost Ice Arena to close a series sweep in Big Ten Conference action.

Nelson scored twice, including the game winner in the second period, and added an assist, while Knies had a goal and two assists as the Golden Gophers (10-4-0 overall, 6-2-0 B1G) built a 3-0 lead and skated away victorious. For the second-straight night, Owen Bartoszkiewicz shut down the home side and turned away a career-best 35 shots as the Michigan native backstopped the road win.

The Wolverines (9-5-0 overall, 2-4-0 B1G) put on early pressure and following a scramble save in front of the goal by Bartoszkiewicz, went to the power play at the 2:15 mark. Minnesota promptly erased the man advantage and got the first goal of the night as Jackson LaCombe went high short side from the for a 1-0 advantage. He created the rush from his own blue line and Luke Mittelstadt added to his impressive point total in the series picking up the lone assist.

The Gophers’ offense did not stop there as Rhett Pitlick gave the visitors a two-goal cushion with 7:17 remaining in the opening frame. The sophomore found open space at the right circle and used his quick release going over the glove for his third goal of the weekend. Jimmy Snuggerud and Knies started the play at the offensive blue line, creating an odd-man rush and Minnesota carried the 2-0 margin into the locker room.

It was all Maroon and Gold beginning the second period and thanks to its first power play, stretched the lead to 3-0. Bryce Brodzinski corralled the puck behind the Michigan net and slid it to Snuggerud along the goal line. The freshman collected his second assist behind a slick feed to the crease where Nelson tipped it to the back of the net less than five minutes into the period. The Gophers continued to control the game, including another successful penalty kill, but the Wolverines clawed back into the game scoring with a jam in the crease. The goal brought energy to the sellout crowd as the clock hit 6:34 to play in the second.

Minnesota answered right back, scoring with 2:06 remaining as it maintained the puck for more than a minute on a delayed penalty call. A Knies shot deflected off the back of Nelson and across the goal line, giving the senior his second tally of the contest. The Wolverines thought they had a goal in the closing seconds, but the shot did not beat the clock as the Gophers took a 4-1 edge to intermission.

The teams traded chances during the third period until the home side capitalized on a bounce off the end wall, closing the gap to 4-2 with 11:38 to play in regulation. Minnesota converted its second power-play goal two minutes later, regaining the three-goal lead as Knies tipped in a Nelson shot. Michigan responded 24 seconds after the tally as the margin was trimmed back to two, 5-3. The Gophers held off the Wolverines down the stretch and Ryan Johnson added an unassisted, empty net goal, securing the road sweep, 6-3.