Gophers spring football game moved inside, closed to public

For the second year in a row, the University of Minnesota football team’s spring game will be indoors and without any in-person public access.

The program on Wednesday announced that this year’s game, which is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., will be played at Athletes Village instead of Huntington Bank Stadium, as initially planned.

Due to limited space in the facility, the program says the game won’t be open to the public but it will still air live on Big Ten Network and the Gopher Radio Network.

The move also means the fan-related activities that were planned have been postponed, with the team hoping to hold the oar collection and diaper drive during training camp.

“It is unfortunate that we need to move the game indoors,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “But without a usable scoreboard at the stadium because of construction and the ongoing rain and threat of inclement weather in the Midwest, we wanted to do what was best for our fans and student-athletes. Moving the game inside allows our fans to enjoy it live on BTN or on the radio. We will plan an event during training camp where we can collect diapers for the community and fans can donate their personalized oars as well.”