Gophers softball ready to launch season this weekend

February is one of the coldest months of the year in Minnesota, but softball season has started for the Gophers. They travel to Arizona this weekend to kick off their regular season.

Minnesota will face off against some of the nation’s toughest competition, including several teams that finished the 2024 season ranked in the NCAA Softball RPI. Arizona State, the only team in the tournament to end last season outside the Top 50, will be one of the Gophers’ key matchups.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Piper Ritter, Taylor Krapf, & Sydney Schwartz***

For Minnesota, the 2025 season presents an opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 campaign in which the Gophers failed to make the NCAA Tournament. The setback broke a remarkable streak of 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a streak that had previously been the longest of any Big Ten program.

Click here to view the Gophers softball schedule.