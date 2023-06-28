Gophers women’s basketball coach Plitzuweit on Braun, foreign tour to Croatia and Greece

nbsp;

For the first time since her introductory news conference in the spring, Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon on campus.

She touched on guard Mara Braun playing for Team USA in a world 3-on-3 competition in China, a foreign tour the team will take in August to Croatia and Greece, and much more.

The Gophers are a couple weeks into an eight-week summer program. They have 12 of their 14 players, with Braun in China and Ajok Madal joining in August after graduating and playing for Team Canada.

The NCAA allows teams four hours per week for on-court activities, and four hours in the weight room. The Gophers will get additional practices before leaving for their mid-August trip.

On the injury front, Plitzuweit said that former Eden Prairie standout Nia Holloway is close to being fully cleared. She missed all of last season with a knee injury. Holloway is participating in 2-on-2 drills right now.