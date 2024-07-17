Gophers pass rusher Jah Joyner has lofty goals for 2024

After a solid 2023 season that resulted in a team-high 7.5 sacks, Gophers pass rusher Jah Joyner is ready to contribute even more in 2024.

On the radar of NFL teams, Joyner plans on becoming the first Gopher since Willie VanDeSteeg in 2008 to reach double-digit sacks. Carter Coughlin came close in 2018 with 9.5.

Joyner recently spoke with KSTP Sports and other assembled media, ahead of summer camp.

Joyner was credited with 46 total pressures in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 26th among edge rushers.

Joyner has spent time this summer working with NFL pass rushers, including Bills star Von Miller.

The Gophers open their season Aug. 29 at home vs. North Carolina. If Joyner hits his goal, the Gophers will have that much more of a chance to surpass preseason national expectations. The Gophers over/under win total is set at 4.5 or 5, depending on the sports book.