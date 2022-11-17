No. 2 Gophers hockey ready for series at No. 3 Michigan

It’s another Big Ten showdown with the first of two games Thursday night in Ann Arbor. It’s the No. 2 Gophers at No. 3 Michigan.

KSTP Sports caught up with Gophers coach Bob Motzko and players Brock Faber and Ryan Johnson this week.

For the sixth-straight series, the Maroon and Gold will face off against a team ranked in the top 12 of the national polls.

Thursday’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., Friday’s at 5 p.m.

The combined offense from seniors Bryce Brodzinski and Jaxon Nelson, along with junior Mason Nevers, have boosted the Gophers of late. Brodzinski has found his scoring touch with four goals and six points over his previous six games, while his three goals against the Nittany Lions earned him B1G Third Star of the Week honors.

Nelson is averaging a point per game during the last month scoring in six of seven games and Nevers has a point in eight of his last 10 outings. The trio accounted for six points in the win over Penn State Nov. 11 as each player recorded a multi-point effort.

The Gophers are 8-4, Michigan is 9-3.