Gophers men’s hockey team suffers 5-4 overtime loss to UMass in first round of NCAA Tournament

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team are one and done in NCAA Tournament after falling 5-4 in overtime to Massachusetts in the Fargo Regional semifinals Thursday night.

Aydar Suniev scored the game-winning goal for the Minutemen in overtime.

UMass will play Western Michigan in the Fargo Regional Championship on Saturday with a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four on the line.

Jimmy Snuggerud opened the scoring for the Gophers with a 4-on-3 power play goal in the first period. Massachusetts answered only 20 seconds later when Larry Keenan snuck one past Liam Souliere to tie it at 1-1.

With 1:11 remaining in the first period, Brody Lamb scored off a face-off to give the Gophers a 2-1 advantage heading into the second period.

Minnesota kept the pressure going in the second period when Connor Kurth scored for a 3-1 Gophers lead.

UMass came flying out the gates in the third period scoring three straight goals. Francesco Dell’Elce scored the go-ahead goal to put the Minutemen up 4-3 4:53 remaining in the third period.

Minnesota responded when Snuggerud scored his second goal of the night with 3:36 remaining to send the game to overtime.

The Gophers finish the season with a 25-11-4 record.